Guerrillas of the Great Reset

In this special report, we look at the ultra-rich investors who are funding “activists” in the hope of profiting from “systemic change”

The firepower behind the Great Reset can be utterly mind-boggling at times.

And the enormous scope and scale of this global fascist coup, led by the World Economic Forum, becomes particularly apparent when the scam is challenged.

Increased questioning of the vaccine agenda has led to calls for new laws to crush dissent and high-profile figures who speak out against tyranny are systematically smeared in a bid to shut them up.

In France, shockwaves of panic have been spread through the ruling elite by a powerful documentary film exposing the hidden Covid-19 agenda.

Since its November release, ‘Hold-Up‘ has been viewed, shared, downloaded and discussed by literally millions of people.

As word spread, boosted by the recommendation of actress Sophie Marceau, the Thought Police decided the film could no longer simply be ignored.

Macronist politicians screamed “conspiracy theory!” and “fake news!” and now-familiar fascistic measures swung into operation: Pierre Barnérias’s film was taken down from nearly everywhere it was put up online and its crowdfunding disabled.

The mass media played their usual role as well, with a deluge of derision from the whole spectrum of corporate propaganda outlets from Le Monde to Libération.

But this wasn’t enough! This kind of reaction only confirmed the film’s message that the truth was being hidden from the public by the establishment and its cronies.

Another special weapon had to be rolled out to defend the system.

So it was that so-called radicals stepped forward to condemn the film, not just for promoting “conspiracy theories” (automatically conflated with anti-semitism despite the total absence of any such content), but also for the crime of getting positive reviews by some right-wing websites. Smear by unsolicited association!

A certain breed of “activist” also rushed to circulate a video made by a group, ‘Partager c’est Sympa’ (‘Sharing is nice’), which attacks the Hold-Up film from what might appear on the surface to be a leftish perspective.

It attempts to discredit Hold-Up by means of a pseudo-deconstruction voiced by a self-satisfied and self-appointed representative of the Youth of Today wandering around a ruined chateau.

So what lies behind this would-be “debunking” of Hold-Up?

It is interesting to note, in this article showcasing Partager c’est Sympa, that they are involved in “copying Youtubers’ codes and formats” in order to influence viewers in a certain direction, using “unbranded, high-quality videos designed to communicate efficiently on social media”.

“Unbranded” videos and “copying Youtubers’ codes and formats”? This is the language of people trying to pass themselves off as something which they are evidently not.

The article in question adds: “What Partager c’est Sympa are doing has never been done before, in France, and probably in the world (as far as we know). They are a dedicated and young team (26-27 years old), with proven records that they know how to talk to millennials, working hard and fast, and are efficient at getting their videos shared far FAR beyond the usual crowd of NGOs”.

This description appears, in English, on the site of a Berlin-based organisation called Guerrilla Foundation, which has given thousands of euros to Partager c’est Sympa.

Guerrilla Foundation explains on its site that it is involved in “grant-making activities” and in what it calls “storytelling”. This “storytelling” is said to involve creating a “radical, systemic change narrative”.

The ‘Why We Do What We Do‘ section kicks off with a quote from the academic Marshall Ganz, clearly a great inspiration behind Guerrilla Foundation.

Ganz, who offers courses on ‘Leadership, Organizing and Action‘ at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is widely credited with devising the successful “grassroots” organising model and training for Barack Obama’s winning 2008 presidential campaign.

He is also on the board of directors of the Leading Change Network, which describes itself as “a global community of organizers, educators, and researchers” involved in “training the craft of organizing both online and on the ground”.

Ganz is also an enthusiast for what Guerrilla Foundation term “storytelling”.

He declares, in the quote used by Guerrilla Foundation: “Movements have narratives. They tell stories, because they are not just about rearranging economics and politics. They also rearrange meaning”.

So who exactly are these mysterious grant-making guerrillas who want to tell us stories, rearrange economics and politics, even “rearrange meaning”?

The founder of Guerrilla Foundation is Antonis Schwarz, described on its site as “an activist, philanthropist and impact investor of Greek-German descent” who has “used his inherited wealth to support a variety of social causes since 2011”.

Not mentioned there is that Schwarz’s inherited wealth comes from the pharmaceuticals industry, namely Schwarz Pharma (sold in 2006), and that he is part of “one of the richest families in Germany“.

In this video, Schwarz boasts about having established “a powerful network across Europe”, which he presents as consisting of radicals opposing the capitalist system.

But one of the groups to have benefited from Guerrilla Foundation’s largesse (to the tune of “20-40K” in 2018) is Extinction Rebellion, long since exposed as an astroturf movement serving the interests of climate capitalists.

There are unfortunate echoes of that insidious agenda when Guerrilla Foundation declares on its website that “Systemic or Systems Change Activism is what we’re banking on”!

And further research quickly reveals that financial profit very much goes hand in hand with the kind of “activism” it promotes.

Guerrilla Foundation links to a sister site called ‘Good Move Initiatives‘, where Schwarz makes it totally clear that this kind of “philanthropy” is not about giving money away but about gambling today on the possibility of a massive pay-out tomorrow.

Schwarz enthuses: “Advocacy impact strategies are surely accompanied by high levels of risk. Outcomes are by no means guaranteed and your donation will be gone indefinitely irrespective of whether a change was achieved on the actual issue.

“However, if you are a risk-taker and care about achieving the maximum impact with your money, investing into political advocacy is very much worth looking into”.

In a video featured on the home page of the Good Move Initiatives site, Schwarz talks about his “campaign to unlock dormant assets for social impact investing in Germany”.

If you don’t know what “social impact investing” entails, then check out the work of Alison McDowell on her Wrench in the Gears site.

She summarises: “As bets and counter-bets are made by elite financial investors, the future prospects of real people are woven into the oppressive operations of global financial markets. Human potential is subsumed within a colossal machine designed to profit from suffering”.

Antonis Schwarz of Guerrilla Foundation

The reduction of human beings to the status of “human capital” by social impact investors is very much part of The Great Reset promoted by Klaus Schwab and his WEF.

It is therefore a little alarming to discover that Guerrilla Foundation’s mission statement speaks of their commitment to something they term “The Great Transition”.

One of Schwarz’s colleagues goes into more detail about this in the ‘Why We Do What We Do‘ section of the Guerrilla Foundation site.

He points readers towards a 2002 essay called ‘The Great Transition: The Promise and Lure of the Times Ahead‘ from the Global Scenario Group.

“The global transition has begun — a planetary society will take shape over the coming decades,” this announces.

“We are now in the midst of a third significant transition, we argue, toward what we shall refer to as the Planetary Phase of civilization”.

The above table, which also features on the Guerrilla Foundation site, sets out the envisaged Great Transition from old-fashioned ideas like villages, settled agriculture, language and writing to the “Planetary Phase” characterised by “Global governance”, “Globalization” and “Internet”.

A graph shows how the authors imagine this change will happen. There are striking similarities here with how Klaus Schwab describes his Great Reset: a sudden crisis (“take-off” here) is followed by acceleration and then the “stablization” of a new normality.

The “storytelling” used by Guerrilla Foundation and others like them is intended to build a narrative justifying a certain kind of politics, to sell the illusions of nice capitalism, of progressive banking and sustainable growth.

They pride themselves on facilitating “unlikely collaborations” between “activists” and the world of high finance, as this rather strange article on their site reveals.

The author explains how Guerrilla Foundation paid “activists” to attend a capitalist Impact Hub “Unlikely Allies” event.

“We channel all our support towards activists & grassroots movements, so a pluralistic assembly of diverse backgrounds could not possibly be complete without self-identifying activists.

“Ergo, we pitched the idea to cover all expenses associated with participation, accommodation, travel for five European activists, who would not likely (pun intended) come to the event, to do just that”.

The article concludes: “‘Unlikely Allies’ is the name of a book that approximately four people have read, by professor Joel Richard Paul. It is about a merchant, a playwright and a spy who used espionage, betrayal and sexual deception to help win the American Revolution.

“While we are certainly not going to read it, we hope to see this gathering spread like populism, and we are going to take unlikely alliances seriously in helping to achieve the great transition that’s coming”.

There is that key Guerrilla Foundation theme again – the use of deception to bring about a “great transition”.

Schwarz: private wealth

Further insight into the agenda behind Guerrilla Foundation can be gained from another of its founder’s connections.

Antonis Schwarz is involved with the Center for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth at the University of Zurich’s Department of Banking and Finance, Switzerland.

Under the title ‘Wealth Owner Programs’, this insititution offers a course entitled ‘Impact Investing for the Next Generation’.

This training apparently “equips next generation members of ultra high net worth families with the technical and soft skills needed to move assets towards impact”.

Schwarz actually makes an appearance in this promotional video of the course aimed specifically at the “wealth holders of the next generation” – the global ruling elite of the decades to come – although, in common with some other interviewees, his family name is not disclosed.

The course is also offered across the Atlantic by the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA – which by a remarkable coincidence is the very same institution where Guerrilla Foundation guru Marshall Ganz teaches ‘Leadership, Organizing and Action’!

A 2019 article on the Bloomberg website explains: “The program has barely been advertised since its founding in 2015 and word is spread through old-money networks and among European royalty”.

It reports the endorsement of Antonis “Guerrilla” Schwarz, who says: “It gets the scions of the world’s wealthiest families together to talk about impact investing, and I don’t know a lot of programs like that”.

And the article also quotes some of the participants, who are “all staggeringly wealthy”.

One of these is Cheng Ming Zhe, an analyst at Singapore-based Golden Equator Wealth, whose family “made a fortune in property”.

Says Cheng: “When people see there are people changing the world and earning a lot of money at the same time, I believe it will set an example for others of our generation to follow”.

“Changing the world and earning a lot of money at the same time”.

There’s the plan in a nutshell!

At the risk of being condemned as “conspiracy theorists” by an army of fake-left guerrillas, we would also like to point out that the ‘Impact Investing for the Next Generation’ course is held “in collaboration with” none other than Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum…

See our Great Reset page for more resources.

Back to top