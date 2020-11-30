A vile corporate conspiracy: exposing the Great Reset

A hugely important exposé of the Great Reset, aka the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has been published by our fellow campaigner Cory Morningstar on the Wrong Kind of Green website.
The thinking behind the Great Reset can certainly be understood by reading and analysing the works of Klaus Schwab, as we did in October.
But here Cory takes a big step further by highlighting the sheer scale of this incredibly sinister and dangerous project, not just in terms of its warped ambition but in terms of those taking part.
More crucially still, she does not just hint at or speculate about this massive web of manipulative ill-doing, but proves that it exists through link after link, document after document.
This wealth of detail is the cornerstone of the article, even if it means it will be a challenging read for some.
Cory explores numerous aspects to this vast technocratic push for total global domination and control, such as:
Artificial Intelligence
Automation
Information and Communications Technology
5G
6G
Bio-cybernetic identity
Smart phones
Smart cities
Satellites
Technocracy
2030 Agenda on sustainable development
Internet of Things
Industrial Internet of Things
Hyperconnected world
Creation of a digital technosphere
Virtual reality
Augmented reality
Immersive reality
Machine learning
3D printing
Crypto currencies
Autonomous vehicles
Precision agriculture
Gene editing
Robotics
Digital medicine
Neuro-technological brain enhancements
Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems
Drone targeting
Hypersonic weapons
Blockchain
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity certification schemes
Digital identity systems
Hyperscale data centres
Personal data
Cashless benefit payments
Virtual wallets
Mobile phone advertising
Digital dividends
Militarized technologies
Food
Accelerated industrialisation
Private public partnerships
Corporate control
“Green” economy
Imperialism
Ruling class control
Global governance
Global policing
New economic architecture
Carbon offsetting
Seabed mining
Lithium extraction
Privatisation of nature
Destruction of informal economy
Impact investing/social impact bonds
Monetization of “social and human capital”
She refers to a vast array of organisations and individuals associated with what can only be described as the Great Reset Conspiracy, including:
The World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
The Rockefeller Foundation
The World Bank
The Business Roundtable
The Imperative 21 RESET campaign
The Global Inclusive Growth Summit
The B Team
JUST Capital
B Lab
Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Inclusive Capitalism
Conscious Capitalism
The Center for Humane Technology
PepsiCo
MasterCard
Unilever
Facebook
Amazon
Google
Apple
Microsoft
Salesforce
Ericson
Huawei
SpaceX
WWF
The Unfinished Network
Ashoka
Aspen Institute
Ford Foundation
Imperative 21
The Max Steinbeck Charitable Trust
McCourt
Mil M2
PolicyLink
The Shed
The Internet Society
Access Now
Avaaz
The Center for Democracy & Technology
Charles Koch Institute
RAND Corporation
Walmart
Twentieth Century Fox
Verizon
The World Health Organization
COVID Action Platform
The United Nations
The UN Broadband Commission for Digital Development
The UN High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation
The UN Industrial Development Organization
The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation
The World Food Programme
Aliba
The Nature Conservancy
Breakthrough Energy Ventures
The United Arab Emirates’ Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
ABRY
IrisGuard
Vodafone
BenevolentAI
Tencent
The Social Dilemma
Upworthy
Greenpeace International
Klaus Schwab
Bill Gates
Melinda Gates
Jeff Bezos
Mark Zuckerberg
Marc Benioff
António Guterres
Elon Musk
Jay Coen Gilbert
Bob Work
Tristan Harris
Julie Brill
Philippa Scarlett
Vint Cerf
Jack Ma
Eli Pariser
Chris Hughes
Mohammad Al Gergawi
Fadi Chehadé
Marina Kolesnik
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Ajay Banga
Nick Read
Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utolkamanu
Joanna Shields
Pony Ma Huateng
Cory explains that these players are trying to manufacture “social license” for their Great Reset by packaging it as a combined response to the climate/environmental crisis and to the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
It is here that the Great Reset/4IR conspirators are really scraping the barrel of the lowest possible type of human behaviour, displaying all the symptoms of what Cory calls a “depraved psychosis”.
In order to accelerate their destruction of our world with their toxic cult of greed, they are trying to pass themselves off as the planet’s saviours.
In order to push humanity into the high-tech cages they have prepared for us, they are using not just fear, but also a misplaced, hijacked, sense of social responsibility on the part of those who have swallowed their globally-orchestrated brainwashing propaganda about the need to “fight the virus”.
Cory writes: “Promises for a just transition, green deals, new deals, build back better schemes, are nothing but empty, hollow assurances, void of intent. These are the lies they tell. Promises and assertions that are nothing more than alibis.
“While ‘corona’ serves to distract a global populace, a virus Klaus Schwab describes as ‘mild’ in his book COVID-19 The Great Reset, one thing is clear – billionaires are the most dangerous virus of all”.
She identifies smart phones as a key weapon in the dictatorship’s technological armoury of repression.
“Anything ‘smart’ serves capital first and foremost. More than just abstaining, the solution has to be for everyone who owns a smartphone to trash it – never looking back… The truth is, if no one purchased smartphones, they would give them away in cereal boxes”.
“We are embarking on an inescapable and irreversible technological enslavement… This we know: the planet will not be saved by those that have destroyed it”.
And in one passage of particular wisdom, she challenges to the core the myth of “progress” which has been used to push us further and further away from natural happiness and deeper and deeper into an industrial capitalist hell.
“Humans have survived successfully for millennia without mobiles. All we require for our survival is healthy food, clean water, clean sanitation, and shelter. And as social animals, we seek physical community, companionship, joy, and love”.
Will we let the corporate control freaks steal all that from us for ever?
See our Great Reset and Climate Capitalists pages for more resources.
One thought on “A vile corporate conspiracy: exposing the Great Reset”
Good analysis…list of perpetrators is missing a large number of players as one would expect because of space but should nevertheless include Prince Charles. One problem is that we are too reliant on our smart phones…it is a global addiction and we all know how difficult it is to break addiction. For those of us old enough to remember life before mobile technology it might be possible but for anyone born after the mid 1980’s…not a chance.
LikeLike