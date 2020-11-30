A vile corporate conspiracy: exposing the Great Reset

A hugely important exposé of the Great Reset, aka the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has been published by our fellow campaigner Cory Morningstar on the Wrong Kind of Green website.

The thinking behind the Great Reset can certainly be understood by reading and analysing the works of Klaus Schwab, as we did in October.

But here Cory takes a big step further by highlighting the sheer scale of this incredibly sinister and dangerous project, not just in terms of its warped ambition but in terms of those taking part.

More crucially still, she does not just hint at or speculate about this massive web of manipulative ill-doing, but proves that it exists through link after link, document after document.

This wealth of detail is the cornerstone of the article, even if it means it will be a challenging read for some.

Cory explores numerous aspects to this vast technocratic push for total global domination and control, such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Automation

Information and Communications Technology

5G

6G

Bio-cybernetic identity

Smart phones

Smart cities

Satellites

Technocracy

2030 Agenda on sustainable development

Internet of Things

Industrial Internet of Things

Hyperconnected world

Creation of a digital technosphere

Virtual reality

Augmented reality

Immersive reality

Machine learning

3D printing

Crypto currencies

Autonomous vehicles

Precision agriculture

Gene editing

Robotics

Digital medicine

Neuro-technological brain enhancements

Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems

Drone targeting

Hypersonic weapons

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity certification schemes

Digital identity systems

Hyperscale data centres

Personal data

Cashless benefit payments

Virtual wallets

Mobile phone advertising

Digital dividends

Militarized technologies

Food

Accelerated industrialisation

Private public partnerships

Corporate control

“Green” economy

Imperialism

Ruling class control

Global governance

Global policing

New economic architecture

Carbon offsetting

Seabed mining

Lithium extraction

Privatisation of nature

Destruction of informal economy

Impact investing/social impact bonds

Monetization of “social and human capital”

She refers to a vast array of organisations and individuals associated with what can only be described as the Great Reset Conspiracy, including:

The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation

The World Bank

The Business Roundtable

The Imperative 21 RESET campaign

The Global Inclusive Growth Summit

The B Team

JUST Capital

B Lab

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose Inclusive Capitalism

Conscious Capitalism

The Center for Humane Technology

PepsiCo

MasterCard

Unilever

Facebook

Amazon

Google

Apple

Microsoft

Salesforce

Ericson

Huawei

SpaceX

WWF

The Unfinished Network

Ashoka

Aspen Institute

Ford Foundation

Imperative 21

The Max Steinbeck Charitable Trust

McCourt

Mil M2

PolicyLink

The Shed

The Internet Society

Access Now

Avaaz

The Center for Democracy & Technology

Charles Koch Institute

RAND Corporation

Walmart

Twentieth Century Fox

Verizon

The World Health Organization

COVID Action Platform

The United Nations

The UN Broadband Commission for Digital Development

The UN High Level Panel on Digital Cooperation

The UN Industrial Development Organization

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation

The World Food Programme

Aliba

The Nature Conservancy

Breakthrough Energy Ventures

The United Arab Emirates’ Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

ABRY

IrisGuard

Vodafone

BenevolentAI

Tencent

The Social Dilemma

Upworthy

Greenpeace International

Klaus Schwab

Bill Gates

Melinda Gates

Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg

Marc Benioff

António Guterres

Elon Musk

Jay Coen Gilbert

Bob Work

Tristan Harris

Julie Brill

Philippa Scarlett

Vint Cerf

Jack Ma

Eli Pariser

Chris Hughes

Mohammad Al Gergawi

Fadi Chehadé

Marina Kolesnik

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Ajay Banga

Nick Read

Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utolkamanu

Joanna Shields

Pony Ma Huateng

Cory explains that these players are trying to manufacture “social license” for their Great Reset by packaging it as a combined response to the climate/environmental crisis and to the Covid-19 “pandemic”.

It is here that the Great Reset/4IR conspirators are really scraping the barrel of the lowest possible type of human behaviour, displaying all the symptoms of what Cory calls a “depraved psychosis”.

In order to accelerate their destruction of our world with their toxic cult of greed, they are trying to pass themselves off as the planet’s saviours.

In order to push humanity into the high-tech cages they have prepared for us, they are using not just fear, but also a misplaced, hijacked, sense of social responsibility on the part of those who have swallowed their globally-orchestrated brainwashing propaganda about the need to “fight the virus”.

Cory writes: “Promises for a just transition, green deals, new deals, build back better schemes, are nothing but empty, hollow assurances, void of intent. These are the lies they tell. Promises and assertions that are nothing more than alibis.

“While ‘corona’ serves to distract a global populace, a virus Klaus Schwab describes as ‘mild’ in his book COVID-19 The Great Reset, one thing is clear – billionaires are the most dangerous virus of all”.

She identifies smart phones as a key weapon in the dictatorship’s technological armoury of repression.

“Anything ‘smart’ serves capital first and foremost. More than just abstaining, the solution has to be for everyone who owns a smartphone to trash it – never looking back… The truth is, if no one purchased smartphones, they would give them away in cereal boxes”.

“We are embarking on an inescapable and irreversible technological enslavement… This we know: the planet will not be saved by those that have destroyed it”.

And in one passage of particular wisdom, she challenges to the core the myth of “progress” which has been used to push us further and further away from natural happiness and deeper and deeper into an industrial capitalist hell.

“Humans have survived successfully for millennia without mobiles. All we require for our survival is healthy food, clean water, clean sanitation, and shelter. And as social animals, we seek physical community, companionship, joy, and love”.

Will we let the corporate control freaks steal all that from us for ever?

See our Great Reset and Climate Capitalists pages for more resources.

